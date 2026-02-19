Tanzania: Analysts Optimistic About Tz's 2029 UN Security Council Seat

Dar es Salaam — ANALYSTS have expressed confidence in Tanzania's projected non-permanent membership on the United Nations (UN) Security Council in 2029, saying the move will enhance the country's diplomatic clout and reinforce national and regional security.

They noted that Tanzania has much to offer the international body, given its historic role in promoting peace and freedom worldwide since the colonial era.

The country is globally recognised for its contributions to the liberation of African nations and the Global South, rooted in the legacy of the nation's founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

He was instrumental in championing the establishment of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) - now African Union (AU), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The comments follow an announcement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, confirming that Tanzania expects to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2029.

Speaking to Daily News, International Relations lecturer at the Dr Salim Ahmed Salim Centre for Foreign Relations, Mr Deus Kibamba said Tanzania will leverage its experience in supporting liberation movements, mediating conflict disputes, and providing humanitarian aid to spearhead reforms of the Security Council.

"Given its extensive history in defending human dignity and supporting liberation struggles, Tanzania will contribute meaningful ideas towards strengthening global peace," Mr Kibamba said.

He noted that, driven by the Non-Aligned Policy, Tanzania will advocate for security, justice, and peace across Africa and the world, regardless of territorial borders.

"Tanzania's stance is to defend human dignity wherever it is threatened," he said.

Mr Kibamba added that the UN post will elevate Tanzania's profile internationally, allowing the country to highlight areas for reform, including the AU's ongoing quest for two permanent seats on the Security Council to ensure fair African representation in global security deliberations.

Economist and investment banker, Dr Hildebrand Shayo echoed similar sentiments, saying that the move will strengthen Tanzania's capacity to advocate for African priorities, maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean, and stability in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions.

"This elevated status could reinforce Tanzania's national security architecture, enhance bilateral security partnerships, increase intelligence cooperation, improve counterterrorism coordination, and provide greater access to international security support mechanisms," Dr Shayo said.

He added, "Tanzania would also act as a conduit between global powers and regional blocs, facilitating the mobilisation of resources for post-conflict reconstruction, conflict prevention, and peacekeeping across Africa." Regionally, he said, Tanzania's membership would strengthen collaboration within the SADC and EAC, amplifying East Africa's collective voice in global security discussions.

Active engagement in high-level diplomacy would further enhance Tanzania's reputation as a responsible and stable actor. Dr Shayo also noted that the UN Security Council seat could attract investment, reinforce domestic political stability and contribute to a more coordinated and secure regional environment.

The UN Security Council is primarily responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security. It consists of 15 members: five permanent members, which include China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States and ten nonpermanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.