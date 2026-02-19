Tanzania: Zanzibar Leaders Dismiss Claims of Double Taxation

Zanzibar — POLITICIANS have been urged to stop misleading the public over claims of double taxation on goods transported between Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania.

Zanzibar Second VicePresident Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, clarified yesterday in the House of Representatives that ordinary citizens carrying small personal items are not subject to double taxation.

"The governments of Zanzibar and the Union have agreed not to charge ordinary citizens for small personal items, such as a television, when entering mainland Tanzania," he said.

"If any officials are still imposing such charges, the relevant authorities must take corrective action." He explained that tax adjustments apply only to large consignments or vehicles initially imported for use in Zanzibar but later transferred to the mainland, where the legal tax differences must be settled.

"There is no Union grievance here. Some individuals are politicising the issue for personal interests," he stressed.

Earlier, Finance and Planning Minister Dr Juma Malik Akili said the government continues to enforce tax laws fairly, aiming to protect revenue while maintaining a business-friendly environment.a