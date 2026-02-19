Tanzania: Govt Launches Youth Investment Club to Drive Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam — THE government has reiterated its commitment to empowering young Tanzanians by equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to drive the country's Vision 2050 agenda.

The assurance was given on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Planning and Investment) Dr Fred Msemwa, during a public lecture titled "Student Investor: Student's Guide to Smart Investment" at the College of Business Education (CBE) -Dar es Salaam campus.

The event also marked the launch of the Youth Investment Club (YIC) at CBE, making it the third university to host the initiative after the University of Dodoma (UDOM) and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA). The YIC is a collaborative initiative between the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and the Save Youth's Dreams Foundation (SYDF).

It aims to equip students with practical skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning. Speaking at the event, Dr Msemwa said Vision 2050 recognises youths not as a source of social challenges, but as vital human capital essential for national development.

"Vision 2050 recognises youths not just as potential social challenges, but as vital human resources for national development. You are an asset, and the government is ready to invest in you to help the country achieve greater progress. "That is why we continue to invest in education infrastructure and programmes like this to ensure you are prepared to compete, lead and address the challenges our nation faces," he said.

He highlighted several government initiatives aimed at empowering youths, including investment in education infrastructure, introduction of strategic empowerment programmes, partnerships with universities and nongovernmental institutions, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation platforms.

Dr Msemwa noted that young people have historically driven Tanzania's progress through their energy, creativity and resilience, describing them as the nation's greatest strategic advantage.

He commended TISEZA and SYDF for establishing investment clubs that equip students with essential knowledge in investment, business, entrepreneurship, innovation and science and technology.

"These skills are critical for seizing opportunities, creating employment and generating income for yourselves and others," he said. TISEZA Manager for Monitoring and Evaluation, Grace Lemunge, said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to prepare youths for modern economic opportunities.

She described the YIC as a forward-looking platform designed to nurture innovation, entrepreneurship and financial discipline among young people. SYDF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Gloria Mheta, said the launch marks a major milestone in advancing financial literacy and youth empowerment across Tanzania.

She added that the initiative is part of the foundation's broader mission to help young people overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

CBE Rector, Professor Edda Lwoga, urged students to make full use of academic opportunities, including the YIC, noting that each semester brings them closer to shaping their future careers and achieving financial independence.