Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Wife, Children Fled Uganda Over Safety Fears

19 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said his wife and children fled Uganda for fear of their lives following the January 15 presidential election.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while addressing delegates at the Geneva Human Rights Conference, where he spoke about the aftermath of the polls and his family's safety.

The opposition leader, who challenged President Museveni in the 2021 election, has largely stayed out of the public eye in Uganda since the Electoral Commission declared Museveni winner of the race.

In his address, Kyagulanyi said security forces laid siege to his home after the election and occupied it for weeks.

"They took over my home and surrounded it, and they are occupying it as we speak right now," he said.

He added that the situation compelled his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, and their children to leave the country for safety. He did not disclose their destination.

"My wife and children had to flee the country for fear of their lives," Kyagulanyi told the conference.

Kyagulanyi further accused Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, of ordering his arrest and allegedly issuing a directive to have him captured "dead or alive."

"As soon as the election was finished, Museveni's son, who is also the chief of the Ugandan military, issued an order to take me to him dead or alive," he claimed.

He also alleged that military personnel raided his home and mistreated members of his family.

"The military acted on that order, raided my home, tortured my family members, humiliated and undressed my wife while accusing her of hiding me," he said.

Kyagulanyi's comments come about a month after the presidential election in which the Electoral Commission declared President Museveni winner with 71.4 percent of the vote. According to the commission, Kyagulanyi finished second with 24.7 percent.

Kyagulanyi has rejected the results, citing irregularities, voter intimidation and what he describes as widespread suppression of his supporters.

Since polling day, he has not made public appearances in Uganda but has continued to communicate with supporters through social media platforms.

