Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Drops Arrest Bombshell On Otafiire

The Chief of Defence Forces and First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued a warning that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, risks arrest if he continues involving him in long-running political disputes.

Gen Muhoozi's remarks come days after Otafiire once again expressed opposition to what he described as succession plans aimed at positioning Muhoozi to replace President Museveni.

Otafiire, a veteran of the National Resistance Army (NRA) struggle, has for years been outspoken against the idea of Muhoozi becoming Uganda's next president.

Last week, the minister reiterated his stance publicly, insisting that while he respects Muhoozi personally, he does not support him politically.

"I do not hate Kainerugaba as a person. I simply do not want him as President of Uganda. I respect and love Kainerugaba as the son of Museveni, but I do not support Kainerugaba as president," Otafiire said.

The comments quickly stirred debate on social media and triggered reactions from supporters and critics alike.

Now, Gen Muhoozi, through his X (formerly Twitter) account, has suggested that Otafiire's continued stances could result in serious consequences, including arrest.

"Let Mzee decide what to do with Hon.Otafiire. It won't take us half a second to arrest him," Muhoozi stated.

In another post, the CDF accused Otafiire of attempting to drag him into unresolved disagreements with President Museveni.

"Hon.Otafiire, should stop trying to use me in his fights with my father. He has a very big problem with Mzee, he knows it. Let us see if Mzee arrests him," the CDF stated.

The exchange has renewed public attention on tensions within Uganda's political establishment, particularly around the question of succession after President Museveni.

Maj Gen Otafiire has consistently maintained that he does not wish to see Muhoozi assume the presidency, a position that has repeatedly put him at odds with sections of the ruling establishment.