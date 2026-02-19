Kenya: Death Warrant Issued for Nyeri Man Who Murdered Minor and Hid Body in House

Nyeri — A Nyeri High Court has sentenced a man to death for the murder of a minor whose body he concealed and buried inside his own house, with the court declaring the crime so depraved that mercy was undeserved.

Justice Kizito Magare handed the death sentence to Nicholas Julius Macharia and ordered that a death warrant be transmitted to the relevant authorities for execution, bringing to a close a case that horrified the community and exposed disturbing details of violence and concealment.

In a strongly worded ruling, the court described the convict's conduct as ruthless and indicative of a disturbing disregard for human life and dignity.

"The convict was ruthless, and calling him a beast is an understatement," the court stated, adding that his conduct and confession reflected a troubling disposition and a risk of repeating similar offences if given the opportunity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Court records show Macharia murdered the minor in May 2025 at Witemere area within Nyeri Township, before burying her body inside his residence and continuing to live there, fully aware he had turned his home into what the judge described as "a place of death and a cemetery."

The convict had initially pleaded not guilty before later admitting to the murder, with investigators presenting compelling forensic and physical evidence, including the child's clothing, a spade and fork jembe suspected to have been used in digging the grave, CCTV footage tracking the suspect with the victim, and forensic analysis reports.

A postmortem examination presented in court revealed the extent of the violence inflicted on the child, documenting multiple traumatic injuries across her body.

Severe genital injuries

Medical findings showed a lesion on the left side of the face and abrasions around both eyes, indicating blunt force trauma, as well as extensive injuries to the mouth, including abrasions on the lower lip, gum and inner lining.

The report further revealed severe genital injuries, including a broken hymen, deep vaginal tears, lacerations and extensive hemorrhage, underscoring the brutality of the attack and the suffering endured by the victim prior to death.

The court also dismissed the convict's attempt to blame his actions on the devil, stating that criminal responsibility rested solely with the offender.

"In his confession, the convict sought to attribute his actions to the devil. The court... is unable to discern any role played by the devil in the commission of the offence. Criminal responsibility rests with the offender," the ruling stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite pleading guilty and seeking leniency, the court found that mitigating factors did not outweigh the gravity of the offence, particularly the breach of trust, the concealment of the body, and the devastating emotional impact on the victim's family and the wider community.

Justice Magare concluded that the severity of the crime warranted the maximum punishment provided under Kenyan law, sentencing Macharia to death.

The court ordered the transmission of the death warrant for execution with the covict having the right to appeal within 14 days.

While the death sentnce remains in Kenyan statues for capital offenses like murder and robbery with violence, the Supreme Court has declared mandatory death sentence unconstitutional.