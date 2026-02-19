Kenya: CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

19 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to respond decisively to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of repeatedly dragging his name into public debates on national security.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, Murkomen claimed that Gachagua has unfairly singled him out in calls for changes within the security sector, despite the fact that security operations involve multiple government agencies.

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader's criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

"Whenever he opens his mouth, it is always Ruto and Murkomen, as if no one else exists in the security architecture," Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary warned that he would confront what he described as incitement.

"We are not going to tolerate your tribalism. Do not profile me because of my community. Do not bring your politics into this. I have kept quiet for far too long. We will meet those inciters face to face," he declared.

This comes hours after Gachagua criticized the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, whom he accused of being "clueless" and indulging in the excesses of public resources while threatening opposition leaders.

He questioned the urgency of the Githurai demolitions, contrasting the heavy-handed response in the capital's outskirts with the lack of government action in Isiolo, where a Deputy Principal, Mr. Gatobu of Leparua Secondary School, was brutally attacked and killed by bandits on February 18.

"These same bandits later raided a police station, stealing cattle and killing both officers and locals, yet hundreds of police officers are dispatched to brutalize Mama Mboga in Githurai? Shame on this regime for its misplaced priorities and blatant disregard for human life and dignity," Gachagua said.

Gachagua expressed solidarity with the residents of Githurai and Isiolo, reiterating that Kenyans' constitutional rights must be upheld.

"Before liberation, Kenya is our country and no one should take away your constitutional rights," he said.

