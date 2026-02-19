South Africa: Survivors Call for Probe Into Deadly Limpopo Bus Crash

The accident happened at the same spot where 42 people died last year

A survivor of a bus crash on Thursday in which five people died and dozens were injured is demanding answers. The accident happened at about 3am near Ingwe Lodge outside Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, the same place a DNC bus crashed last year, claiming 44 lives.

The Interlink bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe. It appears to have been overloaded.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the bus company and the cause of the accident

Transport MEC Violet Mathye confirmed four people died at the scene and a fifth person died later in hospital.

"I think SANRAL should build a barrier on this curve so that even if an accident occurs, the vehicle will not plunge into the ditch," she said.

Richman Garwi, from Harare, recalled how the driver woke passengers up by shouting that the brakes had failed and that he could not stop the bus.

"All I remember is passengers rushing to the back of the bus. I do not remember how I got out or how I ended up in hospital. I believe other passengers pulled me from the wreckage," he said.

Garwi had several stitches on his left cheek. He notified his family in Johannesburg and still hopes to proceed to Zimbabwe to visit relatives. But he has not been able to find his passport or the money he was carrying at the time of the crash.

Ropafadzo Thabe, speaking to GroundUp while being treated at Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital. Her left arm was bandaged and she had back pain.

"We are not sure how a bus could travel all the way from Johannesburg while being overloaded without being stopped," she said.

Thabe runs a small business in Masvingo supplying sports equipment to schools and shops. She travelled from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg on 15 February to buy stock before returning this week.

Officials from various departments inspected the crash site on Thursday morning. By 4pm officials could not yet confirm the exact number of passengers onboard.

"Injured passengers have been transported to Louis Trichardt Memorial, Elim, and Siloam hospitals," said Matome Taueatsoala, spokesperson for the transport department.

GroundUp contacted Poscent Ndlovu, the bus manager. He initially answered and placed our call on hold. Subsequent calls have gone unanswered.