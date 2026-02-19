Kenya: Environment Ministry Faces Sh3.4bn Funding Gap

Nairobi — The State Department for Environment and Climate Change is facing a Sh3.397 billion funding shortfall in the 2026/27 financial year, raising concerns over the implementation of key sustainability and climate resilience programmes.

In its Budget Policy Statement (BPS) presented to Parliament, the ministry said its total gross requirement stands at Sh10.105 billion, but the proposed allocation is Sh6.708 billion.

Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng'eno, told MPs that the deficit is already affecting service delivery across the sector.

"Inadequate funding -- the current levels of funding to the Sub Sector from the exchequer as well as other sources are inadequate and this adversely impacts on the Implementation of Planned Programmes and Activities," Ng'eno said.

He added that delays in exchequer releases have compounded operational challenges.

"Delays in Exchequer Release caused financial strain on Operations and Service Delivery and significantly hampers Service Delivery and the Full Execution of their Statutory Mandates."

The ministry also cited a staffing shortfall, saying about 700 officers are needed at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and 500 at the Kenya Meteorological Department, bringing the total requirement to 1,200 additional staff to meet statutory obligations.

The funding gap comes as Kenya advances its sustainability commitments under the Vision 2030 development blueprint and climate strategies aimed at expanding renewable energy, strengthening natural resource conservation and enhancing climate resilience.

Among the initiatives under development is an Integrated Natural Resource Management Policy intended to conserve forests and ecosystems while aligning national planning with global climate goals.

Under the ongoing national budget process before Parliament, ministries are required to justify their allocations using a zero-based budgeting approach, part of efforts to align public spending with strategic priorities including climate action and sustainable growth.