Somalia Cabinet Focuses On Security, Drought Response, Approves Key Appointments and Treaties

19 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali cabinet held its regular meeting on Thursday under Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, focusing on the country's security situation and a worsening drought affecting large parts of the population.

Ministers stressed the need to strengthen coordination of humanitarian assistance and accelerate plans to mitigate the impact of climate change and recurring drought conditions, according to a statement.

The cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation to appoint Liibaan Cabdi Cigaal as chairman of the Somali Refugees and Displaced Persons Agency.

Officials also received briefings from the ministries of environment and climate change, as well as transport and civil aviation, on the impact of sand-related environmental challenges and the state of domestic aviation.

Authorities said measures had been taken against aircraft failing to meet safety standards, and a technical committee had been established to assess the quality of aircraft and services, with a formal report to be submitted to the cabinet.

In addition, the cabinet approved several international conventions related to maritime protection and cooperation, including agreements on oil pollution compensation funds, oil spill preparedness and response, and regulations to prevent collisions at sea.

The council also endorsed Somalia's national policy on international cooperation, outlining priorities for diplomatic engagement and development partnerships aimed at safeguarding national interests.

