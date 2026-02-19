South Africa: Paris Signals Strong, but Nuanced, Support for Pretoria On the Global Stage

French President Emmanuel Macron will keep SA's G20 agenda alive in the G7.

The European Union (EU) put on a strong show of support for South Africa at a State of the Nation Address (Sona) reception hosted by the EU, Germany, Italy and France at the Cape Town residence of Germany's ambassador to SA, Andreas Peschke, last Friday.

Peschke, speaking largely in isiZulu, which he has mastered, EU ambassador Sandra Kramer, French ambassador David Martinon and Italian ambassador Alberto Vecchi all pledged the support of "Team Europe" as a "reliable partner" to SA in standing up for international law and the respect for sovereignty; for fighting disinformation; for democracy, human rights and multilateralism; and for jobs and sustainable economic growth in SA and shared prosperity in Africa.

Martinon, pointedly, also welcomed some "convergence" between the positions of South Africa and Europe on Ukraine - and hoped for increased convergence on Iran.

It sounded like firm European solidarity with SA in the face of sustained hostility from the Trump administration. Was that the idea?

"I guess that now SA has no doubt about who are its true friends and partners. I would phrase it like that," Martinon replied, speaking to Daily Maverick over a lunch prepared by the French embassy chef.

Much of the...