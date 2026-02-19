South Africa: Paris Signals Strong, but Nuanced, Support for Pretoria On the Global Stage

19 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

French President Emmanuel Macron will keep SA's G20 agenda alive in the G7.

The European Union (EU) put on a strong show of support for South Africa at a State of the Nation Address (Sona) reception hosted by the EU, Germany, Italy and France at the Cape Town residence of Germany's ambassador to SA, Andreas Peschke, last Friday.

Peschke, speaking largely in isiZulu, which he has mastered, EU ambassador Sandra Kramer, French ambassador David Martinon and Italian ambassador Alberto Vecchi all pledged the support of "Team Europe" as a "reliable partner" to SA in standing up for international law and the respect for sovereignty; for fighting disinformation; for democracy, human rights and multilateralism; and for jobs and sustainable economic growth in SA and shared prosperity in Africa.

Martinon, pointedly, also welcomed some "convergence" between the positions of South Africa and Europe on Ukraine - and hoped for increased convergence on Iran.

It sounded like firm European solidarity with SA in the face of sustained hostility from the Trump administration. Was that the idea?

"I guess that now SA has no doubt about who are its true friends and partners. I would phrase it like that," Martinon replied, speaking to Daily Maverick over a lunch prepared by the French embassy chef.

Much of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.