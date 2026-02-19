South Africa: Four Mthatha Women in Court Over R800,000 Burial Society Fraud

Nandipha Mfoboza, Busisiwe Nondudule, Faniswa Nobambela and Nommiselo Solani appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 February 2026.

The Hawks allege the four Mthatha women used fake First National Bank deposit slips to steal R800,000 from Thuso Fund Burial Society.

Four women arrested over an alleged R800,000 burial society fraud spent Tuesday night in custody after their first court appearance in Mthatha.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nandipha Mfoboza, 52, Busisiwe Nondudule, 52, Faniswa Nobambela, 44, and Nommiselo Solani, 47, appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 February 2026.

The case was postponed to 19 February 2026 for a formal bail application. All four were remanded in custody.

The case started in May 2025 when Thuso Fund Burial Society, based in Orkney in the North West, noticed suspicious First National Bank deposit slips from its Eastern Cape branches.

The head office ran an internal audit to check whether the slips were real and whether the money had gone into the company bank account.

The matter was later handed to the Hawks to investigate. Investigators found several deposit slips linked to the Mthatha main branch that were allegedly fake. The amounts on the slips did not match any deposits in the company account.

The Hawks allege the four women misrepresented that money had been paid into the burial society account, causing a financial loss of R800,000. They were arrested on 18 February 2026 and appeared in court the same day.