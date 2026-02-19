South Africa: Robert Mugabe's Son Arrested After Security Guard Shot in Hyde Park

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, youngest son of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested at the Hyde Park property after the shooting.

Police say Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe allegedly shot the guard after an argument at the house, with investigations ongoing into the incident.

A security guard is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot at a house in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Emergency services found the guard in a critical condition and rushed him to hospital. Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed he remains in a critical condition.

The house is linked to the family of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Police say Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the former president, allegedly shot the guard after an argument at the property. Bellarmine was arrested at the scene.

Earlier reports said a man locked himself inside a room and refused to come out. Police hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

Police have not released full details about what led to the shooting. It is not yet known if Bellarmine will face charges or appear in court.

Investigations are ongoing.