South Africa: City Power Boss Mashava Quits After 10 Years in the Job

19 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga
  • City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava quit on 12 February 2025, saying she wants to follow personal and professional goals.
  • Mashava leaves City Power on 30 March 2026, ending 10 years as the boss of Johannesburg's electricity company.

City Power chief executive Tshifularo Mashava has quit after 10 years running the Johannesburg electricity company.

Mashava handed in her resignation letter on 12 February 2025. Her last day at City Power will be 30 March 2026.

She said she thought carefully before making her decision.

"After careful reflection and thorough consideration, I have decided to step down as I intend to pursue personal and other professional interests," Mashava said.

She thanked the City Power board for its support and the City of Johannesburg for trusting her to lead the company.

Mashava also thanked City Power staff for their work under what she called persistent pressure.

"The progress attained during my tenure as CEO is a testament to the dedication, skill and professionalism of our diligent teams," she said.

Mashava said she was proud of the work done during her time in charge, including moving City Power towards becoming an energy company.

She said it had been a privilege to serve as chief executive and that she believes City Power and its people are in good shape going forward.

