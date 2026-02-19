South Africa: Dr Makhosi Khoza Quits Politics to Write Books for Preschool Kids

Khoza told Abantu Batho Congress President Philani Mavundla she was leaving after feeling she no longer added value in politics.

Khoza writes isiZulu short stories and bilingual cartoons for preschools across KwaZulu-Natal to help children read in their mother tongue.

Dr Makhosi Khoza has walked away from politics to focus on writing books for preschool children. The former ActionSA KZN chairperson spoke about her decision during an interview on the Open Floor SA Podcast in Durban.

After leaving ActionSA, Khoza joined the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and served as its Deputy President. She then decided to leave the party, telling ABC President Philani Mavundla she was going.

"I then told the party President Philani Mavundla that I am leaving to focus on the education programmes that involve the development of children," she said.

Khoza said she realised she was no longer adding value in politics or in the organisation.

Her books are now in preschools across KwaZulu-Natal. She said she wants to bring back the culture of parents reading stories to their children before they go to sleep.

Khoza is also concerned about children who cannot read or write in their mother tongue.

"It's very concerning that most kids can't read and write in isiZulu despite the fact that it's their mother tongue. You will find most kids speaking English but unable to comprehend a sentence in their own language. This is the crisis I am trying to address," she said.

Khoza is writing short stories in isiZulu and producing cartoons in both isiZulu and English for young children.

She was previously a lecturer at Wits University in Johannesburg. She describes herself as an academic who wants to make a difference for young people in the education sector.

Khoza said leaving politics has given her a peaceful life, free of drama and stress. She refused to comment on matters involving former President Jacob Zuma and Herman Mashaba, but said her fallout with Mashaba was influenced by EFF leader Julius Malema.