Tanzania: Ministry Ordered to Secure a Contractor for the Lake Chala Water Project

Kilimanjaro — PRIME MINISTER Mwigulu Nchemba has given the Ministry of Water two weeks to complete the process of securing a contractor for the construction of a water project sourcing water from lake Chala.

The Prime Minister issued the directive while addressing residents of Marangu-Kitowo Ward in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro, after receiving a progress report on the Lake Chala Water Project, the Holili (Rotima)-Tarakea (Nayemi) road project, and after laying the foundation stone for Stephen Moshi Technical Secondary School.

Dr. Nchemba said construction of the water project should begin immediately, as it is expected to address water supply challenges across the entire Rombo District.

For his part, Water Minister Jumaa Aweso said the ministry will not be an obstacle to the project's implementation and is committed to ensuring that a contractor is secured within 14 days so that construction can begin.

The Lake Chala water project is expected to cost 8.66bn/- and will benefit 34,104 residents in 14 villages in Rombo District.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the Minister of Finance to ensure that funds are secured for advance payment to the contractor who will construct the 52.8-kilometre Holili (Rotima)-Tarakea (Nayemi) road. The road project, estimated to cost 28 billion Tanzanian shillings, runs along the Tanzania-Kenya border and is expected to boost social and economic activities as well as tourism.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Stephen Moshi Technical Secondary School, which will cost 1.6bn/-, Dr. Nchemba said the school is a testament to visionary and strategic leadership.

"In a very short period of time, more than 103 schools of this kind have been built across the country," the Prime Minister said.