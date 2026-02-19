Tanzania: PM Warns Against Hiding People With Disabilities From the Public

Moshi — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged Tanzanians to stop hiding people with disabilities in their homes, stressing that the practice undermines the government's efforts to reach them and provide the support and services they are entitled to.

The Prime Minister made the remarks today, February 19, 2026, while continuing his tour of the Kilimanjaro Region, following complaints he received from the mother of a 24-year-old child living with a disability who has long been bedridden.

The mother expressed her frustration over the ongoing data collection exercises targeting persons with disabilities, saying they have been conducted repeatedly without visible results. She claimed that every year she has been providing her child's information in the hope of receiving assistance, but has never received any feedback or benefited from the services she expected.

Responding to the complaints, Dr Nchemba emphasized that the Government will not tolerate negligence in addressing issues concerning people with disabilities. He directed Social Welfare Officers to ensure accurate data is collected, particularly for vulnerable individuals and those living in difficult conditions, so they can be directly reached by the Government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As a gesture of support to the family, the Prime Minister handed the mother 2m/- as emergency assistance and pledged to closely follow up on the implementation of the directives he issued.

He further stressed that the community must cooperate with the government by providing accurate information and refraining from hiding people with disabilities, to safeguard and promote their rights and well-being.