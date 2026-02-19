Rwanda: Top Global Muslim Leader in Rwanda for Three-Day Visit

Sheikh Dr Muhammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, is in Kigali for a three-day official visit.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international Islamic non-governmental organisation founded in 1962 in Makkah to promote moderate Islam, interfaith dialogue and peace.

The league's leader's visit coincided with the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered the holiest month for Muslims.

The visit began on Wednesday evening after Iftar at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC). Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast each day from dawn (Fajr) until sunset. At sunset, they break their fast with Iftar, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by a larger meal.

Dr Al-Issa's visit is aimed at strengthening ties between the global Islamic organisation and the Republic of Rwanda.

The organisation focuses on interfaith dialogue, education and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

The visit commenced on Wednesday evening at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), where Dr Al-Issa presided over a ceremony honouring young memorizers of the Holy Qur'an.

Addressing an audience of over 300 participants, including 160 Qur'an teachers, he delivered a keynote speech emphasising the role of religious education in fostering moderate values.

Dr Al-Issa is also scheduled to meet President Paul Kagame.

Reflecting on Rwanda's history of resilience, the Secretary-General will visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, reinforcing the Muslim World League's commitment to "Never Again."

Another important part of the visit is the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

One is between the Muslim World League (MWL) and the government of Rwanda, focusing on social development and intellectual exchange, while another is between the Muslim World League (MWL) and the Rwanda Muslim Community (RMC), aiming at enhancing the capacity of local religious leadership.

Dr Al-Issa also participated in a symposium titled "Peaceful Coexistence and the Rwandan Experience", where he praised Rwanda's model of post-conflict reconciliation as a "beacon of hope" for the world.

The visit will conclude on Friday following a special sermon delivered by Dr Al-Issa at the Al-Fath Onatracom Mosque in Biryogo. Thousands of local worshippers are expected to attend the Jumu'ah prayer to hear from one of the most influential voices in the Muslim world.

The Muslim World League (MWL) focuses on unifying scholarly views, supporting education and providing humanitarian aid, including orphan care, worldwide.

It operates as an independent, non-governmental organisation with a global reach and representation from various Islamic nations and sects.

It has a mission to propagate moderate Islamic principles, combat extremism and present the true image of Islam.

The Supreme Council is composed of 60 prominent Islamic figures, chaired by Sheikh Dr Muhammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.