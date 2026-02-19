Somalia: High-Level Consultations On Elections, Unity and Drought Response Start in Somalia

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday hosted senior officials and members of the Somali Future Council at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, as part of efforts to advance national dialogue on key political and security challenges.

The meeting followed an invitation extended by the federal government to bring together political stakeholders amid growing debate over the country's electoral process and constitutional reforms.

After welcoming the delegation, Mohamud chaired a bilateral meeting that focused on the overall situation in Somalia, including preparations for upcoming elections, strengthening national unity and cohesion, and addressing political differences.

Participants also discussed the worsening humanitarian situation, with drought affecting large parts of the country. Officials stressed the need to scale up relief operations and improve coordination to support affected communities.

Security issues featured prominently in the talks, including ongoing efforts to combat the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab and stabilize areas impacted by conflict.

The consultations are part of a broader push by Somalia's leadership to build consensus on national priorities, as the country faces overlapping challenges linked to security, climate pressures and political transition.

Observers say the outcome of such meetings could be critical in easing tensions and paving the way for agreement on elections and governance reforms.