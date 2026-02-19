Somalia: Somali President Chairs Key Consultative Meeting On Elections, Security and Drought

19 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, alongside Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, on Thursday chaired a high-level consultative meeting between the federal government and the Somali Future Council at the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on pressing national issues, including the overall situation in the country, strengthening national unity, the electoral process and political framework, as well as the ongoing humanitarian response to drought affecting several regions.

Discussions also addressed the fight against Al-Shabaab and broader security threats within the country, officials said.

The meeting was described as a significant step toward enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the federal government and the council, with the aim of finding sustainable solutions to Somalia's political and security challenges.

Participants also used the forum to align on key strategies to promote unity, peace and development, reflecting efforts to consolidate collaboration among Somalia's political stakeholders.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.