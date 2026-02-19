Somalia: Somali President Chairs Key Consultative Meeting On Elections, Security and Drought

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, alongside Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, on Thursday chaired a high-level consultative meeting between the federal government and the Somali Future Council at the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on pressing national issues, including the overall situation in the country, strengthening national unity, the electoral process and political framework, as well as the ongoing humanitarian response to drought affecting several regions.

Discussions also addressed the fight against Al-Shabaab and broader security threats within the country, officials said.

The meeting was described as a significant step toward enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the federal government and the council, with the aim of finding sustainable solutions to Somalia's political and security challenges.

Participants also used the forum to align on key strategies to promote unity, peace and development, reflecting efforts to consolidate collaboration among Somalia's political stakeholders.