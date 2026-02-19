Kenya: President Ruto Signs Law Decentralising Civil Registration

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday assented to the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill (2024) in a move aimed at decentralising civil registration services across the country to improve access to birth and death certificates.

The President also signed into law the Pyrethrum Repeal Bill (2024) and the Social Work Professionals Bill (2023) to support government's drive to enhance public service delivery, streamline agricultural regulation, and professionalise the social work sector.

Sponsored by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill (2024) provides for the establishment of at least one births and deaths registration office in each sub-county.

The law is expected to make it easier for Kenyans to access critical civil documents, reducing travel costs and long queues at central offices.

The Pyrethrum Repeal Bill (2024), sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, repeals the existing Pyrethrum Act and vests the administration and regulation of strategic crops, including pyrethrum, under a single, coherent legislative framework.

"In the repeal of this Act, the administration and regulation of key strategic crops, including pyrethrum as a scheduled crop, would be vested under a single, coherent legislative framework," President Ruto said.

The Social Work Professionals Bill (2023), sponsored by Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, establishes the Institute of Social Work Professionals and the Social Work Professionals Board, aiming to professionalise the social work sector and strengthen oversight of social work services across the country.

President Ruto said the enactment of the three laws reflects the government's commitment to institutional reforms and inclusive development.

With the President's assent, the three Bills now form part of Kenya's legal framework.