Canex Creations Inc. Invests in Feature Film Clarissa, Acquired for Worldwide Distribution By Neon

20260219 — CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc), the intellectual property investment subsidiary backed by Afreximbank's Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), today announced its investment in the feature film Clarissa, a Nigerian-produced drama directed by twin filmmakers Arie and Chuko Esiri. The film has been acquired for worldwide distribution by NEON, which will oversee theatrical release in the United States and international markets, with NEON International handling foreign sales.

A contemporary reimagining of Virginia Woolf's novel relocated to Lagos, Clarissa was shot on 35mm in Lagos and Delta State. The film follows society woman Clarissa as she prepares to host a party at her home, only to encounter once-intimate friends from her youth. Over the course of a single night, memories of intricate relationships, passionate love, hidden desires, and lost aspirations give rise to a bittersweet reckoning.

Clarissa features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Sophie Okonedo (Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee), David Oyelowo (Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee), Emmy Award winner Ayo Edebiri, alongside India Amarteifio (Bridgerton), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin), and a broader cast of distinguished performers. The film is written, directed, and produced by Arie and Chuko Esiri, whose debut feature Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) premiered at the Berlinale, won multiple African Movie Academy Awards, and was subsequently released by Janus Films before being selected for the Criterion Collection, a rare distinction that signals enduring artistic significance.

The Esiri brothers produce Clarissa alongside Theresa Park (Per Capita Productions) and Nicholas Weinstock (Invention Studios), with co-producers Nina Gold and Thomas Bassett. Executive producers include Sophie Okonedo, Dolly Omodolapo Kola-Balogun, Osahon Okunbo, and Jason Reif.

Commenting on the investment, Osahon Akpata, Chief Executive Officer of CANEX Creations Inc., said:

"Clarissa exemplifies the type of globally resonant, IP-driven storytelling that CANEX Creations Inc (CCInc) was established to support. The film combines literary heritage, world-class filmmaking, and African production capacity, while remaining firmly rooted on the continent. Its acquisition by NEON validates both the creative ambition of the filmmakers and the viability of Africa-backed financing structures for internationally scalable film content."

Reflecting on the film's creative vision, Chuko Esiri, writer, director and producer, said, "From the beginning, it was important to us that Clarissa be both rooted and resourced on the continent where it is set. Having African institutions back a film of this scale reflects a growing confidence that our stories can be produced from within. Clarissa is a story centered on time and memory, and in bringing it to life, we chose to shoot on 35mm in the hope it will first feel, then stand next to the great films of modern cinema".

Production financing for filming in Nigeria was provided entirely by Africa-based institutions, led by CCInc. alongside MBO Capital, underscoring the growing capacity of African capital to support globally competitive film projects.

The acquisition was negotiated by NEON's Kate Gondwe, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.

Clarissa marks CCInc's continued commitment to investing in high-quality Global Africa intellectual property with clear pathways to international markets, in line with its mandate to catalyze export-ready creative assets across film, television, music, fashion, and other IP-intensive sectors.