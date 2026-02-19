Gabon Suspends Use of Social Media Until Further Notice

18 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Citing security reasons, Gabon's media regulatory body, High Authority for Communication (HAC), has declared suspension of social media platforms "until further notice", explaining that online content has instigated conflict and deepened divisions in the country.

In a televised statement on Tuesday evening, HAC pointed out the "spread of false information", "cyberbullying", and the "unauthorised disclosure of personal data" as reasons for taking the drastic step.

The immediate suspension will remain in effect until further notice, and no specific social media platforms were mentioned.

The government's spokesperson, Jean-Claude Mendome, did not state which platforms would be affected; however, WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok are known to be popular in the country.

Gabonese leader General Brice Oligui Nguema won the presidential election last year after leading a 2023 military coup. The quinquagenarian president is threatened by growing social unrest, as teachers and other civil servants stage strikes over working conditions and salaries.

By late morning on Wednesday, reports surfaced of partial disruptions to some social media platforms.

Some people were no longer able to use Facebook and TikTok, according to the AFP news agency.

While internet monitoring group NetBlocks noted that on Wednesday, access to Meta services, YouTube and TikTok were restricted, a Reuters witness reported that Facebook, Instagram and X remained available as of Wednesday afternoon.

