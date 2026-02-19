Uganda: 65 Schools in Adjumani Receive Sports Equipment to Boost Health Clubs

At least 65 primary schools across Adjumani District, enrolling both national and refugee pupils, have received sports equipment aimed at strengthening school-based interventions, supporting School Health Clubs, and promoting gender-responsive play.

Officials said integrating sports, mentorship, and health education will help keep children in school, prevent disease, and protect learners from exploitation and abuse, particularly in refugee-hosting communities.

The Adjumani District Education Officer, Robert Dima, noted that the School-Based Mentorship Programme and School Health Clubs established in the 65 schools are already registering positive results.

"The school-based mentorship program and School Health Clubs in these 65 primary schools are yielding positive learning outcomes among both national and refugee pupils. This support will further strengthen participation, discipline, and holistic child development," Dima said.

He emphasized that sporting activities play a critical role in retaining learners in school and nurturing talent alongside academic performance.

Adjumani District Local Council V Chairperson, Ben Anyama, applauded the intervention, highlighting the value of sports in shaping pupils' talents beyond classroom learning.

"Apart from classroom teaching, sporting activities are very vital in shaping the talents and character of our children. This support has come at a time when the district is grappling with declining donor support to refugee-hosting districts," Anyama said.

Meanwhile, the Resident District Commissioner, Swaib Toko, assured partners of government support and urged school administrators to use the equipment responsibly.

"Government will continue to provide an enabling environment for implementing partners to supplement our efforts. I urge headteachers to put these sports items to proper use so that they enhance sporting activities in their respective schools," Toko said.

The handover ceremony was held at Aulogo II District Headquarters, where education and district leaders commended the initiative for improving learning outcomes among children from refugee and host communities.

Uthman Bagonza, Project Manager at Right To Play Uganda, revealed that Adjumani and Buyenda districts have received sports items worth Shs150 million.

"Under the SHARE Project, we have supported Adjumani and Buyenda districts with sports items worth 150 million shillings. These include footballs, volleyballs, netballs, volleyball nets, and jerseys for both boys and girls," Bagonza said.

He explained that Right To Play, a global organization, uses sport as a tool to promote education, health, and protection for children.

"Right To Play protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play," he added.

Stakeholders in Adjumani and Buyenda confirmed that the SHARE program is built on three key pillars: increasing adolescent girls' and young women's access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) information and services; strengthening their voices to advocate for adolescent-friendly and gender-responsive policies; and enhancing social action by stakeholders to support these goals.

The program is a five-year initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada and targets adolescent girls and young women aged 10-24 in Ghana, Mali, Rwanda, and Uganda.