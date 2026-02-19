Uganda: Butaleja Nurse Remanded Over Death of Pregnant Woman

The Butaleja Magistrate's Court was filled to capacity as proceedings opened in a case against Prossy Mukyala, a 31-year-old nurse attached to Kachonga Health Centre III, who is accused of causing the death of a pregnant woman through alleged negligence.

According to trial magistrate Joy Nambozo, the prosecution alleges that in July 2024, while on duty at the health centre, Mukyala failed to follow established referral procedures after the condition of Oliva Namuhoma, an expectant mother, deteriorated.

Court heard that the nurse neither called for an ambulance nor advised alternative safe transport.

Instead, the patient was reportedly carried on a boda boda to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where she allegedly died on the way.

"She unlawfully neglected to exercise reasonable care by omitting to provide the requisite referral care, thereby causing the death," Magistrate Nambozo said.

Mukyala pleaded not guilty to the charges of manslaughter and negligence. Her defence team from Mutebuli and Company Advocates applied for bail, but the court rejected the application and adjourned the hearing to February 25.

Defence lawyer Saferi Were argued that the accusations against his client were misplaced.

"Our client has nothing to answer to. The alleged negligence cannot be attributed to her because the patient died at a different health facility and not under her direct care," he told the court.

However, the deceased's husband, Peter Lwanji, insisted that the nurse was responsible for his wife's death. He said that when his wife arrived at the health centre bleeding heavily, she was allegedly denied timely care and instead asked for money.

"It was my relative who rushed my wife to the health centre. When they arrived, they were not given care by the nurse on duty. When my wife started bleeding more, they hurried to transfer her on a boda boda because they were being asked for money," Lwanji said.

The State House Health Monitoring Unit confirmed that Mukyala's arrest followed investigations by the unit. Its director, Dr Warren Naamara, warned health workers against unethical conduct.

"We will not keep quiet when such unethical practices occur. Any health worker who is not ready to work professionally should exit the system before we take action," Dr Naamara said.

As the case continues, it has reignited national debate on accountability, professionalism, and patient safety within Uganda's public health facilities.

The accused remains on remand as the court prepares to resume hearings later this month, while the bereaved family continues to seek justice.