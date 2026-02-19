East Africa: Ethiopia Elevating Competitiveness in Global Coffee Market to Higher Level - Int'l Coffee Org, Buyers

Addis Ababa — The International Coffee Organization and buyers have stated that Ethiopia's ongoing growth in coffee production and exports is elevating the country's influence and competitiveness in the global market to a higher level.

International Coffee Organization (ICO) Executive Director, Vanusia Nogueira, told the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) that Ethiopia is the origin of a remarkably exceptional and flavorful coffee varieties.

Accordingly, the country is a key player in global coffee, reporting record production and export figures last year; and there are similar expectations for the current season. This shows that the country is moving in the right direction.

Its efforts to professionally manage the sector are also yielding significant results, she added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Ethiopian coffee is truly unique. I have never seen coffee of such outstanding quality. This excellence is not accidental -- it is the result of culture, identity, and a distinct way of thinking. Now, combining this natural wealth with modern management skills and professional competence has become the ultimate formula for success," the Executive Director elaborated.

According to her, integrating rural production processes with a digital trading system has been a key factor behind this success.

"The only two coffee-producing countries that are also huge consumers are Brazil and Ethiopia," Nogueira stated, adding that "being a strong consumer locally means you can add value inside the country and create jobs and opportunities for youth."

For her, the growing involvement of young people in the coffee sector and emerging roles such as baristas and roasters allow youth to participate in the industry while maintaining connections to rural production.

Encouraging smallholder farmers to adopt a business-oriented mindset has been central to Ethiopia's success. "Even if you are very small, you need to think of your coffee plantation as a business opportunity. It's not a matter of size -- it's a matter of mindset."

On his part, Mattia Goglielmi, founder and managing director of Twin Africa, a coffee exporter located in Rwanda, highlighted Ethiopia's diverse regional varieties and professional producers.

"Ethiopia is home to an extraordinary diversity of coffee varieties. Each region has its own unique identity, distinct flavor profile, and specific producer organization. This diversity, combined with quality, makes Ethiopian coffee competitive and distinctive on the global stage."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Food and Agriculture East Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Goglielmi, "this combination of diversity and quality makes Ethiopian coffee highly competitive on the global stage".

The Chinese coffee importer, Emily Yip, stated that Ethiopian coffee is becoming increasingly popular among Chinese customers.

She explained that its distinctive fruity flavor and captivating aroma make it especially preferred. As a result, the volume of coffee China imports from Ethiopia is growing significantly.

Yip said, "I have had the opportunity to visit many countries. Yet, Ethiopian coffee has always remained my top choice without comparison. Both I and our Chinese customers genuinely love this coffee."