Ethiopia: Made in Ethiopia Movement Boosts Local Manufacturing Industries - Industry Minister

Addis Ababa — The Made in Ethiopia (Ethiopia Tamiret) Movement has significantly improved local manufacturing capabilities and expanded domestic market share over the last three years, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said today.

Launching the Made in Ethiopia Movement Expo 2026 at the Hilton Hotel in Addis Ababa, the Minister stated that the campaign is part of Ethiopia's Home-grown Economic Reform and the Ten-year Development Plan.

The aim of "Made in Ethiopia" Movement is positioning the manufacturing sector as a cornerstone for the economic growth of the country.

Accordingly, the sector has been given national priority as major economic driver of the nation.

The Movement has led to notable improvements in manufacturing capacity, import substitution, job creation, and market expansion, according to the Minister.

He stated that the ongoing reform has overcome limitations and accelerates progress, enabling the industry to meet global standards.

The major achievements include an increase in manufacturing capacity utilization from 46 percent to 66.3 percent.

In this respect, local manufacturing industries have substantially saved foreign currency through import substitution and created numerous employment opportunities.

Melaku pointed out that the "Made in Ethiopia" Expo and Bazzar has evolved into a national benchmark event, and the 2026 edition is expected to feature over 270 manufacturers, alongside more than 2,000 international participants, at the Addis International Convention Center on April 26,2026.

Additionally, a public 10-kilometer race anticipated to attract over 15,000 participants and 800 athletes, will take place at Meskel Square from May 2 - 6, 2026.

Finally, Melaku called for strong collaboration among stakeholders, including manufacturers, development partners, media, and others, to further enhance the growth of manufacturing.