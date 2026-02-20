Rwanda: Kagame, EU Officials Discuss DR Congo Security Crisis

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, February 19, met with Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, and Johan Borgstam, EU Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region, to discuss the security situation in eastern DR Congo.

The discussion focused on ongoing continental and international efforts to address humanitarian needs, according to the Office of the President.

ALSO READ: Rwanda 'remains concerned' by DR Congo's violations of commitments

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lahbib arrived in Kigali on Thursday as part of a regional tour aimed assessing the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

She has also met Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Speaking at a press conference jointly held with Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe, Lahbib thanked President Kagame for "a profound and rich exchange."

She said the European Union support a political solution to the conflict pitting the Congolese government and the AFC/M23.

"There's only one way to end this humanitarian crisis and that is a political solution," Lahbib said, noting that the situation affects neighbouring countries that host hundreds of thousands of refugees. Rwanda hosts about 100,000 Congolese refugees, some of whom have lived in camps for 30 years.

"That is why peace is not only vital for [DR Congo]; it is also in the interest of Rwanda and the entire region."

ALSO READ: DR Congo crisis: Ceasefires 'will be in vain' if Kinshasa continues attacks

The EU official is expected to meet the AFC/M23 leaders in Goma on Friday.

The conflict between the Congolese government coalition and the rebels began in late 2021. With roots in the 1990s, the conflict is exacerbated by the presence of the FDLR, a Kinshasa-backed militia founded by remnants of perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: Great Lakes peace advocates pledge to fight genocide ideology

Rwanda has for year demanded the Congolese government to end collaboration with the militia, which targets Congolese Tutsi communities with a genocide ideology.

In early December, the two countries signed the Washington Accords, which laid the foundation for the neutralisation of the FDLR, among other key measures necessary to end the conflict.