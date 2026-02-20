Zimbabwe: Chevrons On Fire! Zim Edge Sri Lanka in Last Over Run Fest

Zimbabwe produced a nerve-jangling run chase to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets and climb to the summit of the Group B standings in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Set a stiff target of 179, the Chevrons held their nerve to reach the total in the final over finishing on 183-4 in a pulsating contest.

The charge was led by Brian Bennett and skipper Sikandar Raza who delivered with the bat when it mattered most.

Zimbabwe's reply got off to a flying start as Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani tore into the Sri Lankan attack putting on 69 runs for the opening wicket.

Marumani smashed 34 from 26 balls, peppering the boundary with five fours and a six before Dunith Wellalage made the breakthrough.

Ryan Burl kept up the tempo with a punchy 23 off just 12 deliveries but it was the partnership between Bennett and Raza that tilted the match decisively.

Raza unleashed a flurry of big hits, including consecutive sixes, as Zimbabwe closed in on the target.

The pair added a crucial 50-run stand, with Bennett reaching a classy half-century along the way. Raza eventually fell for a blistering 45 off 26 balls -- an innings studded with two fours and four towering sixes -- but the damage had already been done.

With eight runs needed off the final over, Tony Munyonga finished things in style, launching a massive six before Bennett calmly guided Zimbabwe home. Bennett remained unbeaten on 63 off 48 balls, striking eight fours, while Munyonga ended on eight not out.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had set the tone with an aggressive start. Openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka raced to 54 without loss before Blessing Muzarabani removed Perera for 22.

Nissanka carried the fight, registering a fluent 62 off 41 balls -- his 19th T20I half-century -- but Zimbabwe clawed their way back through disciplined bowling.

Graeme Cremer struck twice in quick succession, while Muzarabani and Brad Evans also grabbed two wickets apiece to stall the hosts' momentum. A late flourish from Pavan Rathnayake, who hammered 44 off 25 balls, lifted Sri Lanka to 178-7, but it proved just short.

Zimbabwe's clinical chase sealed a memorable victory -- and sent a clear warning to the rest of Group B.