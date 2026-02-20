Ethiopia: Missionary Presence On the Eastern Borders of Oromia - 'A New Call to Closeness!'

Laga Hidha — In Oromia, the population is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, characterized mainly by prolonged and devastating drought, food insecurity, water scarcity, and the loss of crops and livestock, with the consequent displacement of inhabitants in search of safety.

"We are precisely in East Bale, Laga Hidha, where we are offering training against female genital mutilation and early marriages." This is the voice of the missionaries serving the Apostolic Prefecture of Robe who, during their years of presence in Ethiopia, amidst precarious conditions, obstacles, and difficulties, have carried out projects and activities for the population in this region, which is among the poorest in the country and is predominantly Muslim. "For more than three years, in agreement with the Apostolic Prefect, Father Angelo Antolini, OFM Cap., we have been working in this area, in a town three hours from Robe, the capital of the western region of Bale, to raise awareness against traditional practices that harm women," explains Father Emanuele Ciccia.

"Recently, on a stretch of arid land, we saw dozens of women building huts with branches and plastic sheets. They are displaced from areas severely affected by drought and famine," the missionary continues. "When we asked them, 'Why did you come here?' they replied, 'At least we are visible here. We came to tell the government that we are dying. We have no water!' The next day there were many more huts... over 150 women and children. We could only offer a few sacks of rice. Then we played with the children. For a few minutes, people rejoiced... even the adults got involved in the games!"

"The crisis in East Bale continues... it is a new call for us to be close to the people! It will be a particular challenge to be present and work in a city where there is no Catholic church to turn to when we arrive," concludes Fr. Emanuele with an invitation to pray for their new missionary journey.

