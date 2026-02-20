Ethiopia: Gambella Region Authorities Say Measures Taken Against Security Members Following Recent Unrest

Addis Abeba- Authorities in the Gambella Region say legal and administrative actions have been taken against police personnel following recent security crises in the region, including disciplinary measures, retraining programs, and court proceedings targeting alleged misconduct within the force.

According to the Gambella Police Commission, regular police and riot control units were sent to the Dalol Central Command Training Center for training as part of broader reforms initiated after the recent security incidents. Police members who did not attend the training underwent physical evaluations and disciplinary review sessions that included internal assessments.

In recent insecurity, at least 47 people were reportedly killed in a single day of violence, while Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) treated more than 100 patients wounded by weapons. The insecurity led to government schools across affected areas being closed, transport disruption, and displacement of thousands of people.

Following the security crisis, the Gambella Police Commission has ordered the full disarmament and mandatory rehabilitation training of all regional police officers, including riot and regular forces. The directive includes strict reporting deadlines, the revocation of leave, and instructions for local administrations to cover mobilization costs, following continued instability in the region.

Deputy Inspector Tok Gatchot Kwang said preliminary evaluations identified cases of fraud, misconduct, absenteeism, corruption, illegal possession of firearms, and unauthorized recruitment into the police force. He added that while full evaluation results are still pending, those found responsible have already faced legal accountability.

The Deputy Inspector stated that among forty-eight police members suspected of offenses, investigation files for twenty-eight were organized and sent to the regional prosecutor. Fast-track court proceedings resulted in prison sentences ranging from one year to one year and six months, alongside financial penalties. Files involving an additional 20 officers are currently being prepared for regular court hearings.

Separate court rulings in Gambella city gave verdicts on cases involving civilians and former officers accused of wearing unauthorized police uniforms and concealing government weapons. Twelve individuals were sentenced to imprisonment and fines after courts determined their actions were illegal and misleading to the public. In another case, a police armory official received a prison sentence and fine after being found guilty in connection with a missing firearm.

Officials say the measures aim to restore public confidence, strengthen discipline within the regional security structure, and prevent further instability.

The insecurity has also constrained humanitarian access to refugee camps, including Tierkidi Refugee Camp, Kule Refugee Camp, Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp, and Akula Refugee Camp, with road closures and disrupted supply lines leaving refugees with limited access to food and water. UNHCR Representative to Ethiopia Aissatou Masack Ndiaye visited the Gambella Region on 14 January 2026 to assess conditions following the unrest.