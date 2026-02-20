Tanzanian Tourism Reaps Fortune From Seven Seas Voyager's Tour

Dar es Salaam — OVER 600 tourists aboard the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager visited the country on February 18-19, this year.

Information from the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) today, February 19, 2026, noted that the arrival of tourists is a big boost for the nation's revenue.

Additionally, the board said that the visit underscores Tanzania's growing reputation as a premier global destination, from its stunning beaches and unique cultural heritage to some of the world's top wildlife reserves.

During the two-day stay, tourists are expected to experience the renowned hospitality of Tanzanians, sample authentic local cuisine, and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes that make Tanzania truly unforgettable.

The board further pledged to work closely with partners to ensure every visitor receives a world-class welcome and leaves with lasting memories.