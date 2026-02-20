Namibia: Windhoek - No Water for 9 Hours On Friday, NamWater Says

19 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) says a scheduled water supply interruption will affect parts of Windhoek and surrounding areas on Friday.

The outage is scheduled from 07h30 to 16h30 due to maintenance purposes.

In a notice issued Thursday, NamWater informs the public that the interruption is linked to a planned power outage at the Von Bach Booster 2 substation power station.

The Von Bach Booster 2 power station powers one of NamWater's water pump stations located at Brakwater, approximately 15 kilometres outside Windhoek.

"This pump station supplies water to Windhoek and other locations along the water pipelines," the statement reads.

The maintenance will require station isolation, which will directly affect operations at NamWater's feeder at the Von Bach Booster 2 pump station.

NamWater says the station will be unable to transfer water during the power outage and until the electricity supply is fully restored.

The interruption is expected to affect the City of Windhoek and nearby areas supplied through the Von Bach system.

