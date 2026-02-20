Uganda: Mental Health Crisis Takes Centre Stage As Govt Launches Population Report

The Government has expressed growing concern over the rising burden of mental health conditions in the country, warning that the situation is increasingly affecting national productivity and threatening Uganda's long-term economic growth.

The concerns were raised during the launch of the 2025 State of Uganda Population Report at the Uganda Media Centre.

The annual report, produced by the National Planning Authority (NPA), provides analysis on population trends and their implications for national development.

The event brought together senior government officials, including Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, and NPA Chairperson Pamela Mbabazi.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Aceng described the growing prevalence of mental health disorders as a critical national concern with far-reaching social and economic consequences.

"Nearly one in four Ugandans is affected by a mental health condition. This is no longer just a health issue; it is a development challenge that requires urgent and coordinated action," she said.

She explained that mental health challenges are increasingly affecting education outcomes, family stability, workforce productivity, and overall economic performance.

To address the situation, the government plans to integrate mental health services into primary health care, expand the mental health workforce, improve treatment infrastructure, and increase funding for the sector.

According to the report, mental health cases in Uganda increased by more than 70 percent between 2021 and 2024.

However, access to treatment remains critically low, with fewer than one in ten people who need care able to receive appropriate services.

The report warns that if urgent action is not taken, Uganda could lose up to $4.5 billion annually by 2040 due to reduced productivity and other economic impacts linked to mental health conditions.

It also highlights persistent systemic challenges, including a shortage of trained professionals, limited mental health services at district level, inadequate medicines and equipment, and widespread stigma that discourages many people from seeking help.

State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi emphasized that improving mental health services is essential for Uganda's broader economic ambitions.

"A mentally healthy population is critical for human capital development and for achieving the country's Tenfold Growth Strategy targets," Lugoloobi noted.

Officials said the findings of the report will guide policy reforms and investment priorities aimed at strengthening mental health care and protecting the country's workforce and development prospects.

The 2025 Population Report underscores the need for urgent, coordinated action across sectors to address what leaders now describe as one of the country's most pressing public health and development challenges.