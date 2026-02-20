Uganda Launches 2025 Population Report, Warns Mental Health Is 'No Longer Marginal'

Uganda has officially launched the State of Uganda Population Report 2025, placing mental health at the centre of national development and demographic planning.

The report, unveiled on Wednesday, February 19, carries a clear message: mental health is no longer a marginal discussion point but a core pillar of human capital development.

Speaking at the launch, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng warned that the country cannot achieve sustainable growth while mental health challenges continue to rise.

"Human capital development cannot be achieved while mental health is rising. When the mind is unwell, planning suffers, productivity declines, families break down, violence escalates, and communities collapse," she said.

Rising Cases, Limited Access to Care

The report reveals a sharp increase in reported mental health cases at health facilities, rising by 71 percent between 2021 and 2024--from 294,326 to 843,295 cases.

It estimates that about 24.2 percent of adults and 22.9 percent of children are affected by mental health conditions. Despite this burden, fewer than one in ten people who need care receive appropriate support. The report cites infrastructure gaps, workforce shortages, stigma, and limited financing as key barriers.

Youth Bulge: Opportunity and Risk

Uganda's population is projected at 48.2 million in 2026, with 73.2 percent under the age of 30. While this demographic structure presents a potential dividend, the report cautions that it also poses risks if mental health and employment challenges are not addressed.

According to the findings, 50.9 percent of young people aged 18 to 30 are not in employment, education, or training (NEET). The report notes that this reality fuels distress and hopelessness among the youth.

Minister Aceng emphasized that mental health must be integrated into broader economic and social policy frameworks.

Economic Cost of Inaction

The economic impact of mental ill-health is already significant. Losses linked to mental health conditions totalled Ush833.9 billion in 2021 and were projected to rise to approximately US$4.5 billion by 2024.

"The cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of strategic action," the report states.

Government Response

In response, the Ministry of Health has pledged to integrate mental health services into primary health care nationwide through standardized screening. The ministry also plans to expand the mental health workforce by more than 5,300 posts.

Additionally, government intends to reposition Butabika National Referral Hospital as a centre of excellence for mental health care, research, and training.

Officials stressed that mental health should not be treated as a standalone issue but as a critical component of population planning and national development strategy.

"Mental health is not separate from population planning," the report concludes. "It is central to achieving the demographic dividend."

The 2025 Population Report signals a policy shift--placing mental well-being at the heart of Uganda's development agenda.