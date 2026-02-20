Tanzania Bans Public Servants From Using Personal Airmail for Office Communications

Arusha — Tanzania has banned public servants from using personal emails to send official office communications, insisting that official government email systems must be used.

"This is a major challenge. We still have public servants sending official government communications through personal networks. What we are doing is very risky. We must use our systems developed by our local experts," said the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Kikwete, who also condemned the practice of some employers transferring staff who are already settled in their designated offices to other workplaces once they are appointed to those areas.

The Minister made the remarks when closing the sixth Government Network meeting in Arusha today, February 19, 2026, noting that if a public servant faces any disciplinary issue, they should be referred to disciplinary committees so that appropriate sanctions are applied, and not be mistreated simply because of their vulnerability.

Elaborating, Mr Kikwete said that all public servants joined the service on their own merit, some through competitive exams, others through appointments and that if each fulfills their duties, good results are inevitable.