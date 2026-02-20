South Africa: IFP President to Lead Siyanqoba Rally Ahead of Three Crucial By-Elections in Nongoma

press release

The President of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will deliver the keynote address at the party's Siyanqoba by-election rally in Ward 17 under the Nongoma Local Municipality.

Hon. Hlabisa will be joined by senior IFP leadership and local party structures in Zululand to mobilise residents and encourage a strong voter turnout in support of the IFP ahead of three important by-elections -- one scheduled for Wednesday, 25 February 2026, and two scheduled for 18 March 2026.

The vacancies arose following the resignation of three councillors from the National Freedom Party in Ward 7, Ward 17 and Ward 20. In Ward 17, the IFP has nominated Mr Sibusiso Ndwandwe as its candidate.

These by-elections are critical for the IFP, which currently holds 20 of the 45 seats in council. Securing victories in all three wards would grant the party an outright majority in Nongoma. At present, the IFP leads the municipality in a coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which holds two seats, and the NAPF (NAPF), which holds one seat.

In addition, the IFP will also contest a by-election in Ward 12 of the AbaQulusi Local Municipality next month.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the rally.

Rally Details:

Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: KwaMajomela Sports Field, Nongoma

