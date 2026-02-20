Rwanda: Discipline in RDF Top On Agenda of New Military Prosecutor General

Col. Charles Sumanyi has pledged to strengthen discipline within the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) after taking oath as the new Military Prosecutor General.

Speaking shortly after his swearing-in ceremony held on February 19, Col. Sumanyi expressed gratitude to the country's leadership for the trust placed in him.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Gen Muganga urges new RDF recruits to serve with discipline

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I thank the national leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility," he said. "The core mission of military prosecution is to promote discipline among military personnel. Discipline is the backbone of our armed forces."

Col. Sumanyi noted that ensuring discipline begins with prevention through education. He emphasised the need to continuously sensitise military personnel about crimes and their consequences.

"We must start by teaching about offences and their effects," he said. "However, where there are people, there may be mistakes. When crimes arise, we will prosecute them in accordance with the law and ensure justice is delivered fairly and swiftly."

He acknowledged that although he has long served in the justice sector, the new role comes with distinct responsibilities that require diligence and integrity to maintain discipline within the military.

Col. Sumanyi was appointed by the cabinet on January 28, during a meeting chaired by President Kagame. His swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister urged the new Military Prosecutor General to exercise his authority with integrity and to avoid using his powers for personal interest.

"As you have sworn, in the duties you are about to undertake it is essential that you refrain from using the authority entrusted to you for personal gain," the Prime Minister said. "You must prioritise the interests of the country and diligently fulfil your responsibilities, always striving to deliver fair justice to all and to uphold the positive image of the Rwanda Defence Force and the Republic of Rwanda as a whole."

Col. Sumanyi brings extensive experience to the role. He previously served as a judge at the Military Tribunal for eight years and at the Military High Court for seven years. Before his appointment, he had been serving as Vice President of the Military High Court for nearly a year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He replaces Col. Pacifique Kayigamba Kabanda, who now serves as Secretary General of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.