Africa: Near Point-of-Care Tests for Tuberculosis - Report

press release

Informed by Médecins Sans Frontières' (MSF's) extensive experience in tuberculosis diagnosis and care, this factsheet provides an overview of key technical and operational considerations for the implementation of emerging near point-of-care nucleic acid amplification tests (nPOC-NAATs) for tuberculosis.

The conclusion outlines recommendations for national tuberculosis programmes and other health providers to support the effective and sustainable roll-out of this new class of tuberculosis diagnostics.

Near point-of-care tests for tuberculosis pdf -- 2.41 MB Download