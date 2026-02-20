Rwanda: Kagame, U.S. Senator Discuss Stronger Rwanda-U.S. Relations

19 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Vincent Sugira

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, February 19, received United States Senator Steve Daines of Montana at Village Urugwiro, where discussions centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and the United States.

According to the Office of the President, the meeting explored ways to strengthen Rwanda - U.S Cooperation, regional stability, and opportunities for expanding economic ties.

Senator Daines, who has represented the state of Montana in the U.S. Senate since 2015, has extensive private-sector experience to public service.

The meeting with President Kagame comes amid continued engagement between Kigali and Washington.

Among other developments, last year Rwandan and U.S. governments signed a five-year, $228 million (approximately Rwf332 billion) arrangement outlining a comprehensive vision to strengthen Rwanda's health system and advance shared development goals.

