Ethiopian Peacekeepers Receive UN Medals in South Sudan

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian peacekeepers were awarded United Nations medals in Yambio in a ceremony attended by Delil Kedir, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to South Sudan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Delil highlighted Ethiopia's relentless contribution to global peace over the past seven decades. He noted Ethiopia's active role in mediation efforts on the diplomatic front and emphasized the country's continued commitment to lasting peace in South Sudan. The Ambassador underscored Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to collective security and sustainable peace in South Sudan.

Ambassador Delil applauded and congratulated the Ethiopian men and women serving in the mission, commending their professionalism, perseverance, and discipline in a complex operating environment, qualities he described as inspirational.

Lt. Gen. Mohan Subramanian, Force Commander of the UNMISS peacekeeping mission, acknowledged Ethiopia's steadfastness in multilateral peace efforts, praising the endurance, professionalism, and determination of its peacekeeping troops in achieving their mission under challenging conditions.

The Governor of Western Equatoria State, Justin Barrister, also commended the contributions of the Ethiopian peacekeeping force to maintaining peace in South Sudan.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, senior UNMISS leadership, members of the diplomatic community, and distinguished guests.