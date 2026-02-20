Ethiopia: President Taye Calls On Patriot Elites to Hold High Torch of Sacifice, Realize Ethiopia's Vision

19 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Sellassie said patriot elites should carry high the torch of sacrifice and march to realize the Ethiopian vision.

In a message he issued in connection with the observance of the 89th Yekatit 12 Ethiopian Martyrs' Day today, the President noted that the commemoration day is a testament to the fact that loving and cherishing Ethiopia as well as giving oneself to Ethiopia is an inextinguishable furnace of thought and unquenchable warmth of spirit.

According to him, dedicating oneself to a grand national vision is a cherished tradition in Ethiopia.

The love for Ethiopia, which is also evident in the present generation, is a vital force and a continuous call to action, he added.

President Taye finally urged the current generation to carry forward the torch of sacrifice from the past, embracing wisdom and a strong work ethic to elevate the grand Ethiopian vision and aspirations.

