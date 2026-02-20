Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Reviews Major Development Projects Across Wollega Zones

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conducted an extensive inspection tour of key development projects across the three Wollega zones in the Oromia region, highlighting ongoing progress in agro-industry, tourism, and rural transformation initiatives.

In a statement shared on social media, Office of the Prime Minister said the premier "continued reviewing key development initiatives across the Wollega zones today, emphasizing progress in agro-industry, tourism, and rural transformation."

During the visit, the Prime Minister toured the Gibe Dedesa Farmers' Cooperative Union's modern flour mill, a facility designed to strengthen agricultural value chains and create employment opportunities for local communities.

According to the Office, the project is enhancing value addition in the agricultural sector while expanding job creation through agro-processing.

Abiy also launched construction of the Busa Gonofa Integrated Food Industry, a large-scale soybean processing facility expected to boost agro-industrial capacity and provide greater market access and support for farmers in the region.

In the tourism sector, the Prime Minister reviewed progress on the Sorga Eco Lodge project, which aims to harness the area's eco-tourism potential while generating local employment opportunities. The Office noted that the lodge is set to contribute to sustainable tourism development in Wollega.

Additionally, the Prime Minister assessed the implementation of the Rural Corridors Program in Mede Jalela kebele. The initiative focuses on improving rural livelihoods through expanded access to renewable energy and modern infrastructure, with the goal of raising living standards in underserved communities.

"Together, these initiatives reflect sustained economic growth and community-centered development across Oromia," the Office of the Prime Minister emphasized.

The inspection tour forms part of the government's broader efforts to accelerate inclusive development and ensure that economic progress translates into tangible benefits for communities at the grassroots level.