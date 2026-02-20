Ethiopia: UK Trade Envoy Baroness Ramsey Highlights Interest in Ethiopia's Reform-Driven Economy

Addis Ababa — Baroness Jane Ramsey, UK Trade Envoy to the Horn of Africa, held discussions with Semereta Sewasew and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance regarding Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms and opportunities for UK investment, according to the Ministry of Finance's social media post.

During the discussion, Semereta highlighted Ethiopia's progress, including single-digit inflation, strengthened economic growth, improved tax revenues, increased export earnings, and higher foreign exchange reserves, achieved through comprehensive fiscal, monetary, and financial sector reforms.

Baroness Ramsey acknowledged these achievements, noting reforms that facilitated support from the World Bank and agreements with Gridworks to advance green energy transmission, followed by the Tulu Kapi gold mining project.

Discussions also covered key infrastructure initiatives, including the new Bishoftu International Airport, which has attracted substantial interest from UK companies in aviation, mining, logistics, and related services. The need to enhance customs operations to facilitate trade was also emphasized.

Semereta outlined measures to strengthen corporate governance, manage state-owned enterprise debt, and engage investors through government-private sector dialogue platforms.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination to promote a transparent and investor-friendly environment, encouraging increased UK participation in Ethiopia's strategic infrastructure and investment projects.