Ethiopia: Prosperity Party Council Deliberating On Strategic Priorities

19 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The ruling Prosperity Party has commenced its council meeting in Addis Ababa to deliberate on key strategic priorities.

PM Abiy Ahmed wrote on his official social media page that Prosperity Party's council meeting has started this afternoon to deliberate on strategic priorities.

The Prosperity Party, founded in December 2019 through the merger of several former coalition parties, is currently the ruling party of Ethiopia and one of the largest political parties in Africa.

It secured a sweeping victory in the 2021 general elections, forming the federal government and leading regional administrations across the country.

The council meeting has brought together senior party leaders and representatives.

