Ethiopia: Rural Corridors Program Changing Livelihoods of Farmers, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — The national initiative to modernize the lives of farmers through the Rural Corridors Program is gaining momentum across the country, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Commenting on the progress of the Mede Jalela kebele Rural Corridors Program in East Wellega zone of Oromia Region today, he said the project is "creating a sustainable and dignified living environment for the community."

The transformation in the kebele includes modern solar power, biogas systems, livestock pens, bathrooms, and landscaped green spaces, he added.

The PM emphasized that this broader "initiative to transform the lives of our farmers through the Rural Corridors Program is advancing nationwide," marking a shift toward integrated and climate-resilient rural development.