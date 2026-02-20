Ethiopian Airlines Expands Domestic Network As African Partners Strengthen Fleet and Operations

opinion

Ethiopian Airlines has announced plans to inaugurate three new domestic airports and commence passenger services to Negele Borena, Gore Metu, and Debre Markos by mid-April 2026, further expanding its national footprint.

The airline said it will operate three weekly flights to each destination. With the addition of the new routes, Ethiopian's domestic network will grow to 26 destinations, strengthening air connectivity and improving access to key regional centers.

The expansion announcement comes as the airline reports strong financial and operational performance in the first half of the fiscal year. Presenting the six-month report, Group CEO Mesfin Tassew disclosed that Ethiopian generated USD 4.4 billion in revenue, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During the briefing, Mesfin highlighted increased flight frequencies on existing routes as a key contributor to growth.

"We have increased frequency on the routes we operate. For example, flights to Abuja and Lagos were previously once daily; they are now twice daily," he said, noting that the addition of seven new aircraft played a significant role in supporting the expanded schedule.

The fleet has now reached 147 aircraft following the latest acquisitions. However, the CEO acknowledged constraints in expanding domestic operations due to aircraft availability. He explained that the Q400 turboprop aircraft, widely used for domestic routes, are no longer in production, limiting the airline's ability to grow domestically.

Negotiations are currently underway to procure additional jet aircraft to strengthen both domestic and regional capacity, according to the CEO.

Mesfin also revealed that after recording losses in domestic operations last year, the airline implemented moderate adjustments to ticket pricing, which have helped reverse the deficit.

On the continental front, Ethiopian continues to strengthen its strategic partnerships. The airline has four partner carriers in Africa. ASKY Airlines in Togo has recently added two aircraft, while Air Congo is set to receive its third aircraft this week, with plans to add two more in the coming months. Efforts are also underway to expand operations with partner airlines in Malawi and Zambia.

Regarding further partnerships, Mesfin indicated that no new joint venture airline is currently at a mature stage.

The CEO also confirmed that Ethiopian has plans to launch services to Australia. The airline has shortlisted two potential destinations and will select one. However, aircraft shortages are delaying the launch. Orders placed with aircraft manufacturers are expected to be delivered after two years, with a significant number arriving after 2028. If suitable aircraft can be secured through leasing arrangements, the route could begin earlier, though 2028 remains the most likely timeframe.

Despite global challenges, including geopolitical conflicts and restrictive visa policies affecting Africa-U.S. traffic, Ethiopian transported 10.64 million passengers and operated nearly 334,000 flight hours during the reporting period. Cargo operations also recorded strong performance, with 451,000 tons transported, reflecting a 19 percent year-on-year increase.