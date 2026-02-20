Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Strengthening Sudan-Libya Relations

Khartoum, February 19, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed Sudan's keenness to enhance and develop the bilateral relations with Libya, aiming to advance them to broader horizons in a ways that serve the joint interests of the peoples of both brotherly countries.

This came during his meeting on Thursday with Libyan Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fawzi Abdelrahim Boumriz, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

The Libyan ambassador told the press that the meeting focused on the fraternal ties biding the two countries and on efforts to strengthen joint cooperation across various fields. He added that he provided a briefing on the services offered by the Libyan government to Sudanese citizens in Libya and the steps being taken to resolve any issues they face.

The ambassador also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and the return of the government to Khartoum. He noted that preparations are underway to resume the operations of the Libyan embassy in Khartoum soon, Allah willing, expressing hope that security and stability will prevail throughout Sudan.