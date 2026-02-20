South Sudan: Statement On the Killings of Humanitarian Workers

19 February 2026
United States Embassy (Juba)
press release

The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and of the United States of America, as well as the

Delegation of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the recent killings of humanitarian workers in South Sudan.

On February 7, a staff member of a national implementer for UNICEF-supported projects was killed in Baliet County.

On the morning of February 16, a WFP private contractor working as a Drop Zone Coordinator was murdered in Ngueny, Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

On February 13, armed assailants murdered an IMA World Health nurse at his home in Wunbiem, Ayod County, Jonglei State.

These heinous attacks on humanitarian workers are unacceptable, as are the high risks to which those seeking to help the South Sudanese people have long been exposed. The Embassies call on the transitional government to take immediate action to end the escalating conflict, prevent further targeting of humanitarian personnel, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure the safety of those providing life-saving assistance to the South Sudanese people.

We renew our call for the transitional government to prioritize peace and take urgent steps to prevent further escalation of violence. We express our deepest condolences to the families and the colleagues of the victims.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Juba.

