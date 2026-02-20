Sudan: Drone Strike in West Kordofan Kills 15 Children

18 February 2026
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

New York — The lives and safety of children in Sudan continue to be threatened by unchecked violence. On Monday 16 February, at least 15 children were reportedly killed and 10 wounded after a drone strike on a displacement camp in Al Sunut, West Kordofan.

"Desperate families in Sudan seek shelter in displacement camps after fleeing hunger and violence. Their protection is an obligation," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Across the Kordofan region, we are seeing the same disturbing patterns from Darfur - children killed, injured, displaced and cut off from the services they need to survive."

UNICEF calls on the Government of Sudan and all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, especially children, to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure, including displacement sites, and to ensure safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access to those in urgent need as humanitarian needs are deepening at rapid speed.

